Future MP voices disapproval at Bassil's two-stage voting plan

Future MP Ammar Houri Monday said that Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil's two-stage voting proposal returns Lebanon "to the Civil War" stage, adding that the initiative isn't in line with the Constitution and the Taif Accord.



Bassil's electoral law calls for half of the Parliament's 128 members to be elected under a majoritarian system, and the other half under a proportional formula in different districts.



The two candidates who get the highest voting percentage qualify for the second round, in which voters cast ballots in 10 new electoral districts based on a proportional and non-sectarian system.



President Michel Aoun Wednesday suspended Parliament meetings for one month in order to prevent a new extension of its term, thus averting a fresh political deadlock for the time being.

