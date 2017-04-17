Lebanon has critical deadline to reach vote law consensus: Hezbollah MP

Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc MP Hasan Fadlallah Monday said that there are "foreign forces" that work "day and night" to cause sectarian strife in Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported.



The Hezbollah MP said that the electoral law is of utmost importance, because Parliament is "the mother of all authority" in Lebanon.



The Hezbollah MP reiterated the party's support for an electoral law based on full proportionality.



President Michel Aoun last Wednesday postponed a controversial parliamentary extension session that had been scheduled for April 13, preventing lawmakers from extending their term by one year and possibly defusing tensions ahead of planned protests.



Key political blocs in Lebanon last week scrambled to reach a last minute agreement on the country's electoral law to prevent any escalation in Lebanon over the controversial Parliament extension endeavor.

...