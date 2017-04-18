Lebanon mufti urges cooperation to end vote law stalemate

Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian Tuesday called on political parties to cooperate with Lebanon's Cabinet to reach a new electoral law during this "fateful stage".



President Michel Aoun last week postponed a controversial parliamentary extension session that had been scheduled for last week, preventing lawmakers from extending their term by one year and possibly defusing tensions ahead of planned protests.



Politicians are still scrambling to agree on a new vote law in time for their next session, now scheduled for May 15 .



Derian warned clerics that extremism and takfir threatens them all.

...