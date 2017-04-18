Deputy PM to head to Washington to discuss World Bank refugee aid

Deputy Prime Minister Ghassan Hasbani Tuesday met with Prime Minister Saad Hariri to discuss a trip to Washington on Wednesday where he is set to hold talks with World Bank officials on providing aid to Lebanon due to the refugee crisis.



Hasbani's trip follows the Brussels Conference On Supporting The Future of Syria And The Region earlier this month, which a Lebanese delegation headed by Hariri attended.



Turning to the contentious vote law debate, Hasbani said that he was not sure if a ministerial committee tasked with following up on the matter would hold meetings soon.



Hasbani, who is also Lebanon's health minister, also said that there have been no calls for the Cabinet to convene.

...