Political rivals struggle for vote law agreement

Lebanese political rivals Tuesday embarked on a new round of side talks in an attempt to reach an agreement on a new electoral law.



President Michel Aoun last week suspended Parliament meetings for one month in order to prevent a new extension of its term, thus averting a fresh political deadlock for the time being.



Wednesday, Prime Minister Saad Hariri met with Lebanese Forces Health Minister Ghassan Hasabani, who said after the meeting that he was not sure if a ministerial committee tasked with following up on the matter would hold any meetings soon. However, he said "side meetings" could be held to come to an agreement.



Several political groups have expressed dismay to Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil's electoral law calls for half of the Parliament's 128 members to be elected under a majoritarian system and the other half under a proportional formula in different districts.

...