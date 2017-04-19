Coffee killing was not sectarian: mayor

The mayor of east Lebanon's Qubb Elias Tuesday played down any sectarian dimension to the killing of two people following a reported dispute over coffee earlier in the week.



The shooting took place in the early hours of Monday morning, when Yammine reportedly stopped for coffee at a coffee van owned by Qattan and Awad near the vegetable market in Qubb Elias.



Reports have emerged of an ongoing feud between the alleged killer and the victims, but these were also played down.



The mayor denied that Yammine knew Qattan and Awad prior to Monday's incident.

...