U.S. military transport aircraft spotted at Riyaq air base

Residents of the Bekaa Valley town of Zahle Monday reported that a United States military transport aircraft had briefly landed at Riyaq air base near the city.



According to the source, the aircraft delivered artillery and heavy weaponry, as well as logistical support to the Lebanese Army to assist in its ongoing fight against Daesh (ISIS) in the northeast town of Arsal.



The same source noted that the delivery reportedly came out of a meeting between U.S. Senator and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Corker and Army chief Gen. Joseph Aoun during Corker's visit to Lebanon last month.



Riyaq air base is one of the largest Army installations in the country and is home to most of the Army's operating aircraft.

