Pressed for time, rivals scramble to reach deal on electoral law

The intensified flurry of political activity clearly came to compensate for the absence of a Cabinet session this week as well as a ministerial committee tasked with drafting a new electoral law, which has so far not been called to meet following its first round of talks last week that failed to make any breakthrough in the monthslong vote law deadlock.



Although the absence of the Cabinet and the ministerial committee's meetings reflected complications in the ongoing talks on a new vote system, Berri insisted that there was still time to agree on a new electoral law to govern the upcoming parliamentary polls.



Berri reiterated his position that he would not accept any new electoral law that is not satisfactory to all the parties without exception.



Earlier in the day, Berri met separately with Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk, Lebanese Forces deputy chief George Adwan and MP Ghazi Aridi from MP Walid Jumblatt's bloc, discussing with them the ongoing efforts to forge a new electoral law.



The Future Movement's parliamentary bloc said it hoped that the one-month suspension of Parliament's meeting would pave way for an agreement on a new vote law.

...