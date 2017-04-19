Ain al-Hilweh atmosphere explosive, sources warn

The situation in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh deteriorated markedly earlier this week, marring the arrival of a military delegation from Ramallah. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah recently tasked a military investigate committee to look into the Fatah Movement's inability to militarily conclude hostilities with a group controlled by extremist Bilal Badr, according to sources.



The eight-member committee visited Ain al-Hilweh Monday, where it toured some of the camp's neighborhoods before concluding that the Fatah Movement's failure to decisively control the issue was due to officers' mishandling of the battle despite ground forces displaying strong capability.



However, information made available to The Daily Star indicated that the overall situation in Ain al-Hilweh remained unstable, despite an agreement reached last Wednesday that ended the fighting that erupted on April 7 .

...