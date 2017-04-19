Akkar village to begin evicting Syrian refugees

Following an ultimatum delivered last month, an Akkar mayor said Tuesday that he intended to go through with the eviction of Syrian refugees from his municipality, alleging a lack of support from humanitarian organizations.



However, the mayor was unable to give an estimate on the number of Syrians believed to be living in the village.



According to the mayor, without the help of outside groups, the municipality can no longer support its existing population of Syrian refugees.



Given the recognition of challenges faced by overpopulation caused by Syrian refugees, support from international agencies is now geared to both Syrian refugees and Lebanese host communities with a focus on improving infrastructure.

...