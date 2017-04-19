Lebanon police arrest Syrian for dumping her newborn in trash bin in 2016

Lebanon police arrest Syrian for dumping her newborn in dumpster in 2016



Police managed to arrest a Syrian woman a year after she abandoned her baby girl in a dumpster in Dora, north of Beirut, the Internal Security Forces said Wednesday.



The mother, identified by her initials S.H., admitted to the charges, saying that her child had been concieved from a non-marital affair.



She confessed that her 60-year-old mother, F.M., and 31-year-old sister M.H., had helped to dispose of her baby.

