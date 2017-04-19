Amal, Hezbollah call for Palestinian unity

Amal Movement and Hezbollah Wednesday called for unity among Palestinians, two days after Palestinian Prisoners Day.



The meeting was held at the Amal headquarters in Mount Amel in the southern district of Tyre, where they discussed foreign and domestic developments.



The leaders saluted the Palestinian prisoners and their liberated dean, Lina al-Jarbouni, who launched strikes in the occupation prisons, and was recently freed.



Jarbouni was part of several strikes during her imprisonment, and called for current detainees to participate in a mass hunger strike, demanding basic human rights, which began on Monday, April 17, Palestinian Prisoners Day.



More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli prisons launched a hunger strike Monday, in response to a call by Prominent Palestinian prisoner and leader Marwan Barghouti, issuing a list of demands ranging from better medical services to access to telephones.

