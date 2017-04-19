Speaker Berri says proportional vote law is the 'savior' of political crisis

Speaker Nabih Berri Wednesday said that a proportional electoral law would be the "savior" of Lebanon's political crisis, while a political void would be its "death".



President Michel Aoun last week postponed a controversial parliamentary extension session that had been scheduled for April 12, preventing lawmakers from extending their term by one year and possibly defusing tensions ahead of planned protests.



Politicians are still scrambling to agree on a new vote law in time for their next session, now scheduled for May 15 .

