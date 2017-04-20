Syrian refugee crisis a trigger for mental health reform

In an indication that cataclysm can be a catalyst for progress, Lebanon's Health Ministry has used the momentum created by the Syrian crisis as an opportunity to reform the country's mental health care system, aiming to provide services and coverage to all individuals in the country.



This mental health situation in the country has been compounded by the ongoing Syrian conflict, which has resulted in an influx of Syrian refugees into Lebanon.



Mental health care services in Lebanon are predominantly provided by the private sector, which means such services are not easily affordable for the average-income person.



Only 5 percent of the resources allocated to health services by the Health Ministry are directed to mental health services.



Second is reorientation and scaling-up of mental health services: Mental health service provision in Lebanon requires considerable reform; most of the services provided are specialized services in long-stay psychiatric wards.



The fifth area is targeting vulnerable groups: The National Mental Health team at the Health Ministry is fighting to improve access to both preventive and curative mental health services for vulnerable groups.

...