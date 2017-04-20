Ain Dara official brutally assaulted

Officials in the Aley district town of Ain Dara Wednesday traded blame over who bore responsibility for the brutal assault on a member of the town's municipality a day previously.



Ain Dara Mayor Fouad Heidamous accused men affiliated with Lebanese businessman Pierre Fattoush, who is undertaking a controversial building project in the area, of brutally assaulting Steven Haddad Tuesday. Fattoush brushed off the accusation.



The situation in Ain Dara has become tense as the public backlash to a cement factory under construction by Fattoush has mounted.



Fattoush issued a statement Wednesday afternoon condemning Tuesday's attack.



Members of the Progressive Socialist Party have joined residents of Ain Dara in opposing Fattoush's cement factory project.



Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk ordered that works be fully halted at quarries in the Aley district town of Kfar Matta Wednesday.



The statement noted that Machnouk had previously called for a halt to work in quarries in the Aley district town of Aghmeed.

...