PM heads reconciliation between kin of slain Akkar sheikhs, Army

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Wednesday oversaw a reconciliation between the Lebanese Army and bereaved Lebanese families of prominent north Lebanon preachers killed in 2012 .



Abdel-Wahed and Merheb were killed at an Army checkpoint in Akkar's Kwaikhat in May 2012 while en route to a rally organized by MP Khaled Daher in Halba to commemorate the killing of Future Movement supporters during clashes in 2008 . The incident prompted the military to briefly withdraw from the area as tensions escalated in the northern region of the country.



Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian was also present at the meeting.

