Mounting opposition buries Bassil’s vote law pitch

opposition buries Bassil's vote law pitch



Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil's two-stage voting proposal has apparently collapsed after drawing opposition from the country's key political parties, dealing a blow to ongoing attempts to agree on a new electoral law aimed at averting a looming parliamentary crisis.



Following Aoun's suspension last week of Parliament's meeting by one month to prevent a new extension of its term, thus averting a fresh political deadlock for now, Berri decided to convene the next session on May 15 to give rival factions additional time to agree on a new electoral law.Although the absence of meetings this week of the Cabinet and a ministerial committee tasked with drafting a new electoral law cast gloom on the ongoing talks over a voting system, Berri insisted that there was still time to agree on legislation to govern the upcoming parliamentary polls.



MP Antoine Saad from MP Walid Jumblatt's parliamentary Democratic Gathering bloc also blasted Bassil's proposal.

