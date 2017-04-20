Some agreements with Bassil's two-stage vote law: Hezbollah deputy leader

Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem said that his party agrees with some elements of Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil's proposed electoral law.



Despite opposing a parliamentary vacuum, Qassem told Al-Akhbar that the party is still opposed to a third term extension or a return to the 1960 majoritarian voting law.



He also said that Hezbollah remains adamant on passing a proportional voting law.



Opposition to Bassil's proposal, better-known as the "qualification law," has come from the Lebanese Forces, the Future Movement, the Amal Movement and the Progressive Socialist Party, leaving the entire proposal in shreds.

