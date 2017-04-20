Israel has adopted defensive strategy 'for the first time': Hezbollah

A military representative from Hezbollah Thursday said that Israel has adopted a defensive military strategy "for the first time".



The military representative's remarks came during a Hezbollah-led media tour in al-Labouneh along Lebanon's southern border, where he pointed out Israeli military positions, border violations and where spy missions take place.



UNIFIL Commander Michael Beary earlier this month said that there have been tensions between the south Lebanon peacekeeping forces and Hezbollah, particularly "over the past three months".

...