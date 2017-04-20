It's time to agree on vote law: Lebanon president

It is time for Lebanese rivals to agree on a new vote law, President Michel Aoun said Thursday.



Lebanese officials have been struggling to agree on a new vote law, arguing between a new, proportional law, or a hybrid one that is halfway between the 1960 majoritarian law and a proportional one.



Speaker Nabih Berri has scheduled the next session for May 15 to give rival factions additional time to agree on a new electoral law.



Since Aoun's decision, political rivals have been carrying out rival consultations aimed at ironing out differences on the vote law.



Prime Minister Saad Hariri also Thursday held several vote law talks with several politicians.



Roukoz said that elections should be held ahead of September based on a new vote law.

...