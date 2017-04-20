Burj Hammoud landfill case adjourned, lawyers barred from speaking

Metn Urgent Matters Judge Ralph Kirkbi on Thursday adjourned for one month a court session over the closure of the controversial Burj Hammoud landfill.



Kirkbi ordered three experts tasked with conducting an environmental study of the landfill to submit a single report of their findings within 10 days.



The judge also issued a gag order on lawyers involved in the case.



One of the lawyers of the prosecution, Hasan Bazzi, told The Daily Star he was not permitted to comment on the judge's decisions due to the order.



Several lawyers representing the civil society group The People Want to Fix the System have launched lawsuits to close both the Burj Hammoud and Costa Brava temporary landfills.

...