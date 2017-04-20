Hezbollah spreading poisonous ideology: US Ambassador Haley

The United States Thursday described Hezbollah as a "terror" organization spreading "poisonous ideology" backed by Iran.



U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who presides over the Security Council for the month of April, said that the council's priority was to fend off the activities of Iran and Hezbollah.



Haley cited Iran's support for Syrian President Bashar Assad, weapons supplies to Houthi rebels in Yemen, training of Shiite militias in Iraq and the presence of the Tehran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon as destabilizing.



Danon accused Iran of smuggling arms to Hezbollah via civilian flights and through the land and sea, singling out Iranian carrier Mahan Air in his remarks.



Hezbollah's militarized component continues to cause controversy, with several major Lebanese parties saying Hezbollah's weapons are illegitimate and should be surrendered to the state.

...