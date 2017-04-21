Malouf talks lentil tabbouleh and a Lebanese cuisine love affair

Michelin-starred chef Greg Malouf is a Lebanese-Australian chef and author of several cooking books who is renowned for introducing Middle Eastern dishes to other parts of the world.



It's not as if I've chosen Lebanese food, I think Lebanese food has chosen me.



The Lebanese particularly use them so well, as opposed to the neighboring countries, whose cuisines can be quite heavy.



As a kid I wanted to cook Lebanese food, and as I matured I wanted to put Lebanese cuisine on a pedestal.



I've been at it for 35 years or so, and I need some support from press and other chefs, especially from the Arab World.



The Lebanese people need to understand their own backyard before starting to think about Japanese food or French food.

...