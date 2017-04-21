BEIRUT: The following security-related incidents took place across the country Thursday: SUSPECTED ISRAELI COLLABORATOR ARRESTED A Lebanese national suspected of collaborating with Israel was arrested Thursday, Lebanon's State Security Agency announced.



Two of the suspects were Lebanese nationals, two were Nepalese and one was Palestinian.



ISF CAPTURES MEN WHO ASSAULTED MENTALLY ILL MAN Two men who shared a video of them assaulting a man with mental illness were arrested by the Internal Security Forces, a statement from the ISF reported Thursday.



The 23-year-old suspect admitted to filming and sharing the video, saying it was meant to be a joke.



The suspect was held by the authorities for further questioning.



TERROR CHARGES Military Investigative Judge Fadi Sawwan issued three indictments against six Palestinian nationals and one Syrian on terror charges Thursday.

