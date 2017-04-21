Machnouk freezes quarrying for one month

In the latest chapter in the environmental saga gripping Lebanon in the wake of rampant unregulated quarries, Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk Thursday announced a freeze on quarrying operations until a forthcoming Cabinet decision next month.



The statement added that the decision was made following consultations with Prime Minister Saad Hariri, President Michel Aoun and Environment Minister Tarek Khatib.



Machnouk's announcement comes a day after the Internal Security Forces recommended halting the works of all rock crushers and quarries in Kfar Matta until the Environment Ministry makes a decision on the matter.



Ain Dara Mayor Fouad Heidamous Tuesday accused men affiliated with Lebanese businessman Pierre Fattoush, who is building a controversial cement factory in the area, of brutally assaulting local council member Steven Haddad Monday.

