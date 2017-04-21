Israel on defensive, confident Hezbollah claims

Israel's recent about-face from an offensive strategy to a defensive one proves that despite recent strong rhetoric the Jewish state is concerned about a possible war with Lebanon, Hezbollah argued Thursday. In a controversial tour along Lebanon's southern frontier with Israel that was organized by Hezbollah, representatives attempted to show local and foreign media the measures that the Israelis have been taking in certain locations on the border.



Hezbollah and Israel engaged in a fierce 34-day conflict in July 2006 that ended with the passage of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 .



Although the situation on the frontier between Lebanon and Israel has remained relatively calm since 2006, a recent upsurge in heated rhetoric by the Israelis has led to predictions of a possible war between Israel and Hezbollah.



Referring to another military position – the nearby Al-Hamra location, close to the Blue Line – Ihab explained that the Israelis have implemented several geographic changes to the area.



The Hezbollah representative suggested that the impetus for Israel's measures demonstrates their fear an attack from the party on their border settlements, which include the Shlomi settlement.

...