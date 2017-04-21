Aoun issues stern warning against 1960 law, extension

President Michel Aoun Thursday sent his strongest message yet against a new extension of Parliament's term, or holding elections under the controversial 1960 majoritarian law by pledging to remove obstacles blocking an agreement on a new vote system.



Aoun's remarks were interpreted as targeting Speaker Nabih Berri, who last week scheduled a Parliament session to extend its term for one year and also MP Walid Jumblatt who had previously called for an amended version of the 1960 electoral law as a solution to the monthslong deadlock over a new voting system.



Aoun said it's time for political rivals to agree on a new vote law to govern the upcoming parliamentary elections, reiterating his staunch opposition to the 1960 system and an extension of Parliament's mandate, which has been extended in 2013 and 2014 .



Aoun, who discussed with Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk ongoing talks by the rival parties to reach an agreement on a new electoral law, criticized Parliament's failure to forge a vote system.



Aoun's remarks came a week after he suspended Parliament's meeting for one month to prevent a new extension of its term, thus averting a fresh political deadlock for now.

