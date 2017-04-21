Choueifat urges immediate action on Costa Brava landfill before summer

The Choueifat municipality Friday urged Lebanon's government to take immediate action on the Costa Brava landfill southeast of Beirut as temperatures rise ahead of the summer months.



The airport-adjacent Costa Brava landfill and Ghadir River estuary are believed to be main attractions for the gathering of birds.



Following the incident, the Mt. Lebanon judge of urgent matters ordered the temporary closure of the Costa Brava landfill site south of Beirut as gulls attracted to the waste could endanger aviation at the nearby airport.



A waste management plan approved by the Cabinet of former Prime Minister Tammam Salam in 2016 called for the creation of the temporary Costa Brava landfill and another in the Burj Hammoud area, east of Beirut.

...