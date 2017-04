The Lebanese Forces Friday held a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the Armenian genocide.



Armenians are marking 102 years since the Armenian genocide carried out by Ottoman Turks on April 24, 2017 .



The Ottoman Turks killed an estimated 1.5 million Armenians during World War I, in an event that Pope Francis described as "the first genocide of the 20th century".



The LF leader added that the anniversary nearly coincides with the 23rd anniversary of his detention.

...