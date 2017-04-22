Sidon: Telling a story of resilience

This project aims to contribute to improving the socio-economic conditions for the vulnerable community in the old city of Sidon, mainly through empowering and creating opportunities for women. "Tawlet Saida" also enhances Sidon's competitiveness in the tourism sector through reviving the cultural heritage of the city and promoting all its historical assets. Saturday, Souk el Tayeb and the Hariri Foundation for Sustainable Human Development will be celebrating the food and traditions that unite communities and unleash the potential of the old city of Sidon that is a living urban heritage site embodying the city's collective memory and history.



Around 15,000 participants are expected to visit Sidon Sunday and join the "Saida International Marathon," this historic event will put Sidon on the international map for promoting national and international sports activities.



This is Sidon, which has decided with every conflict or problem to narrate a tale of resilience to be stamped in our minds, forming another chapter in the city's history.

...