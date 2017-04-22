Jumblatt to launch initiative to break vote law impasse

Coming under heavy pressure to reach an agreement on a new electoral law to avert a fresh parliamentary crisis ahead of a May 15 deadline, political leaders promised Friday to unveil initiatives aimed at breaking the monthslong deadlock. MP Walid Jumblatt, leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, is set to hold a news conference at the party's headquarters in Beirut at 11 a.m. Saturday during which he will announce details of the PSP's electoral vote proposal, PSP officials said.



The PSP proposal would be a departure from Jumblatt's demand recently for the adoption of an amended version of the disputed 1960 majoritarian electoral law as a solution to the vote law crisis.



However, the source sounded skeptical that Berri's initiative would be able to resolve the crisis over a vote law.



Aridi disclosed that MPs from Jumblatt's bloc have held public and behind-the-scene meetings with key political partners "because we want to reach an understanding on a new electoral law".



He said given a choice between a parliamentary vacuum, or a new extension of Parliament's term, elections should be conducted under the 1960 law.

