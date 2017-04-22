World Bank OKs $150M for health plan

The World Bank Friday agreed to give Lebanon $150 million to invest in health care systems and medical development.



Earlier this year, World Bank Director for the Middle East Ferid Belhaj told President Michel Aoun that Lebanon was a priority for the organization, particularly as it hosts over 1 million Syrian refugees and a large number of Palestinians.



The panel consisted of representatives from the World Bank, the United Nations, Lebanon and Jordan.



However, only 1.01 million Syrian refugees are registered with UNHCR in Lebanon.

