Hariri asserts state’s role as sole border defense with visit to south

A day after Hezbollah conducted a provocative media tour in the south Lebanon, Prime Minister Saad Hariri inspected UNIFIL and Army facilities in the area to reaffirm the state's role as the sole legitimate force and called for a long-term ceasefire with Israel.



It pointed to defenses being established by the Israelis as proof the Jewish state was preparing additional defenses in case of war but the party did not show its own preparations.



Defenses included land alterations, fences and concrete blocks which aim to thwart any prospective incursion by Hezbollah into Israel if war were to break out.



Beary, in a UNIFIL statement later in the day, agreed with Hariri's call.



The statement also said UNIFIL received little notice of Hezbollah's media tour, adding it was the responsibility of the Lebanese government and the Army to ensure that no non-state armed actors travel below the Blue Line.



A couple of days later the Lebanese Army set up concrete roadblocks in the area to prevent similar incursions in the future, only to have them torn down by the Israeli army a few weeks later.



Hariri toured an Army site in Labouneh and also crossed the Blue Line.

