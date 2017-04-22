PSP proposes its version of hybrid vote law for 2017 elections

The Progressive Socialist Party Saturday proposed its version of a hybrid electoral law for Lebanon's upcoming 2017 Parliamentary elections.



According to this formula, voters would choose 64 MPs on a winner-take-all basis across 26 electoral constituents, similar to the system of the current 1960 electoral law.



On April 15, Parliament was set to hold a legislative session to vote over basing the upcoming elections on the current 1960 majoritarian electoral law.



2017 Parliamentary elections were originally scheduled to take place between May 21 and June 21, yet political deadlock is expected to delay elections beyond June.

...