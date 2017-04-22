Lebanon Army chief says situation 'under control'

Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun Saturday affirmed that the security situation in the country is under the military's control.



The Lebanese Army Saturday killed a Daesh (ISIS) emir in a stealthy operation in Arsal, arresting 10 other suspected militants, a source told The Daily Star.



The army confirmed the operation in a statement, saying that Hasan al-Mallees was killed in the operation.



Some were killed in captivity, however, and nine army personnel are still being held by Daesh.

