Activists keep up pressure to abolish Article 522

Activists Saturday rallied in Beirut's Ain al-Mreisseh to press authorities to scrap a controversial Penal Code Article 522 that allowed for rapists to escape prosecution by marrying their victims.



A draft law to abolish Article 522 was sent to Parliament in February for ratification after the Parliament's Administration and Justice Committee agreed to scrap the article on Dec. 8, 2016 .



The draft law is expected to be included on the Parliament's agenda for the next session set for May 15 .



Standing amid the fluttering wedding dresses, Minister for Women's Affairs Jean Ogasapian, who joined the activists, described the article as being "from the stone age".

...