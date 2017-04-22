Protesters briefly block Costa Brava entrance on Earth Day

Protesters Saturday briefly blocked the entrance to the Costa Brava landfill south of Beirut in parallel with Earth Day, demanding the government to implement a judicial decision to close the controversial dump.



In January Judge of Urgent Matters Hasan Hamdan decided to shut down the Costa Brava landfill within four months.



If the Baabda court issues a judgment to supersede Hamdan's decision then the landfill will remain open beyond the set date.



The Costa Brava landfill was opened as part of a March 2016 trash plan implemented by the former Prime Minister Tammam Salam's government.



Adi argued that the landfill infringes the Barcelona Convention, which bars the establishment of landfills along the Mediterranean coast.

