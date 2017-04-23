Proportional vote law ensures equity: Amal Movement MP

Amal Movement MP Hani Qobeisi on Sunday renewed his party's calls for proportional parliamentary representation.



Parliament was set to hold a legislative session on April 15 to vote on basing the upcoming elections on the current 1960 majoritarian electoral law.



Aoun had said that he was against a third extension of lawmakers' terms or vacuum, adding that he would activate Article 59 to end the stalemate.



2017 Parliamentary elections were originally scheduled to take place between May 21 and June 21, yet political deadlock is expected to delay elections beyond June.

