French citizens in Lebanon lined up outside polling stations Sunday to cast their votes in the first round of France's high-stakes presidential election.



Far-right National Front leader Le Pen and centrist On the Move! leader Macron are the favorites to make it to the runoff, but center-right Les Republicains nominee Fillon and hard-left Unbowed France candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon are not far behind in the polls, making the race too close to call ahead of the vote.



Leaving the ESA after casting his ballot, Philippe, 59, said he had voted for Le Pen.



Several voters The Daily Star spoke to near ESA, which was secured by the Army and the Internal Security Forces, said they expected a surprise result.



On his way to cast his ballot, one voter said he expected Melenchon to make it to the second round against Le Pen, while another voter said he had no idea who might win.



Khalil, 39, was more certain of which candidate he thought would make it through to the next round.



He said he thought Le Pen and Fillon will face off for the top post, but added he was not encouraged by the prospect.

