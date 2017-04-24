Thousands run Sidon’s first international marathon

Over 17,000 participants competed in the first international marathon to be held in the southern coastal city of Sidon Sunday, with those involved symbolically running for peace.



Several officials also participated in the race.



Around 20 professional runners from Lebanon and abroad participated in the race.



Kaag participated in the 7-km race, which was held under the slogan "4 one Lebanon".



Hussein Awada and Zaher Zeineddine were the second and third finishers in the race.



Rita Saade won the first place in the special needs half-marathon for women and George Wehbe won in the same race for men.

...