From Genocide to children of the world

The world looks on, some with sympathy, others with puzzlement, and many more with skepticism as for the 102nd year Armenians commemorate the Genocide of 1915 .



Because whether or not the entire world accepts the Genocide, it doesn't change the fact that it happened. The millions of Armenians around the world did not materialize out of thin air – the vast majority of the diaspora is comprised of the descendants of the survivors.



We became children of Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Cyprus, France, Britain, the United States, Canada and Australia to name but a few.



But in all these countries we still march every year, not to remind the world that we still grieve, but to remind them that despite the Genocide, we survived, and more than that we became children of the world.



We don't need Turkey's acknowledgement or apology to continue to thrive, but every year we offer it an opportunity to close the book on its own past. And every year when it denies the Genocide, we know that is another year that keeps itself chained to its own dark history.

