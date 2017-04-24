Residents urge action at Costa Brava on Earth Day

Activists closed down main highways over the weekend during Earth Day to protest environmental pollution caused by unsanitary landfills.



Demonstrators blocked the entrance to the Costa Brava landfill south of Beirut Saturday in observance of Earth Day, demanding the government implement an earlier judicial decision to close down the controversial dump.



Qadi argued that the landfill contravenes the Barcelona Convention, which bars the establishment of landfills along the Mediterranean coast.



In January 2017, Judge of Urgent Matters Hasan Hamdan issued a decision to shut down the Costa Brava landfill within four months.



A second landfill stirred controversy last week as Metn Urgent Matters Judge Ralph Kirkbi adjourned for one month a court session regarding the closure of the Burj Hammoud landfill.

...