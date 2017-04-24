Army kills Daesh emir, arrests nine extremists

The Lebanese Army killed a Daesh (ISIS) emir and arrested nine suspected extremists in north Lebanon over the weekend, in what sources say could be early stages of an expansion of the militarys' presence along the country's northern borders.



Security sources later told The Daily Star that the aircraft had delivered artillery, heavy weaponry and logistical support to the Army.



The Army released a statement Saturday confirming that Hasan al-Mallees was killed in the operation.



Mallees was reportedly shot and killed after the Army returned fire on militants who were shelling Army positions.



Army commander Gen. Joseph Aoun praised the military's operation Saturday.

...