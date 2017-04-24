The Lebanese Army deployed units throughout the northeastern town of Hermel and surrounding areas in the early hours of Sunday, the state-run National News Agency reported.



ROMANIANS ARRESTED FOR SELLING FAKE GOLD IN SIDON



Two Romanians were arrested Saturday while attempting to scam locals into buying fake gold in Sidon, the NNA reported.



Both suspects were sent to the relevant authorities and investigations are ongoing.



A man from north Lebanon was found shot dead Sunday, the NNA reported.



Shortly after investigations were initiated, the "mastermind" behind the operation was identified as 50-year-old F.S. He was then arrested in the Zahle town of Ablah in east Lebanon.

...