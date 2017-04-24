New vote law initiatives in race with 1960 system

This week promises to be one of fresh initiatives aimed at breaking the monthslong deadlock over a new electoral law that would avoid a fresh parliamentary crisis and set the stage for holding elections later this year.



Berri is expected to announce this week an electoral law proposal based on complete proportionality in the latest official attempt to end the standoff over a new vote system to replace the 1960 formula.



Aridi said elections could be conducted under the 1960 law if no agreement was reached on a new vote system.



Aridi said, adding that Rai and some political parties had declared that in the absence of a new electoral law, the valid law [1960 law] should be adopted to govern the upcoming elections.



Rai said it was not shameful that if no agreement was reached on a new electoral law to hold the elections under the 1960 sectarian-based majoritarian law that divides Lebanon into small- and medium-sized constituencies used in the last elections in 2009 .



Aoun has issued a stern warning against a new extension of Parliament's term, or holding elections under the 1960 law by pledging to eliminate hurdles blocking an agreement on a new vote system.

