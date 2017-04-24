EDL contract workers rally for permanent employment

Electricite du Liban contract workers Monday rallied outside the company's main headquarters in Beirut's Corniche al-Nahr and the Ministry of Energy to protest government's failure to make them full-time, permanent employees.



The contract workers had announced over the weekend a series of measures and protests starting Monday and halting work at EDL over the issue.



Since 2012, contract workers have been employed by private service providers KVA, BUS and NEU – companies brought on board to carry out EDL services.

...