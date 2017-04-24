Lebanon truckers protests quarry closures

Truckers on Monday protested a decision by Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk to halt all quarry works across Lebanon pending a Cabinet decision on unregulated digging operations expected in May.



Machnouk had said last week decided to stop the works of quarries, rock crushers, digging works and the transportation of their products for a month across Lebanon over what he said was political intervention that has led to unlicensed and unregulated quarries.



He said that the decision was made following consultations with Prime Minister Saad Hariri, President Michel Aoun and Environment Minister Tarek Khatib.



The Internal Security Forces had recommended halting the works of all rock crushers and quarries in Kfar Matta until the Environment Ministry makes a decision on the matter.

