Former UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon dies at 67

The United Nations Monday announced the death of Lord Michael C. Williams, the former U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon.



Williams has held several positions in the U.N. related to the region, serving as U.N. Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and the Secretary-General's Special Adviser on the Situation in the Middle East.



Ban Ki-moon set up the post of U.N. special coordinator for Lebanon after the 2006 war between Lebanon and Israel to represent the secretary-general on all political and coordination aspects in the country.

