Aoun warns US sanctions will harm Lebanon

President Michel Aoun Monday warned that new United States sanctions targeting Hezbollah and its affiliates would "harm all of Lebanon".



"It [sanctions] would not complement the current Lebanese-American relations," Aoun said during a meeting with a delegation from the Washington D.C.-based non-profit, the American Task Force for Lebanon.



He added that Lebanon is keen on promoting stronger relations with the United States.



The 20-page congressional proposal said that among those who should be added to the list of U.S. sanctions are the secretary-general of Hezbollah, members of the Hezbollah political bureau, parliamentarians (including Cabinet ministers) belonging to Hezbollah and any other senior members of Hezbollah, Amal, or other associated entities that the secretary of treasury considers important.

