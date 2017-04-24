Gemayel warns of 'inevitable' polls delay over lack of new vote law

Kataeb Party chief Sami Gemayel Monday blasted the Lebanese government for their lack of progress on agreeing on a new electoral law, warning that the elections will "inevitably" be delayed.



Gemayel said that a delay is now "inevitable".



Future Movement MP Okab Saqr said Sunday that Prime Minister Saad Hariri will present an electoral draft law before the May 15 deadline.



Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rai said it was not shameful that if no agreement was reached on a new electoral law to hold the elections under the 1960 sectarian-based majoritarian law that divides Lebanon into small- and medium-sized constituencies used in the last elections in 2009 .



Gemayel also blased the government for the current social and economic situation in Lebanon.

...